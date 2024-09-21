CDS N1m Gift To Officers That Eliminated Notorious Bandit Zubu Inadequate...Experts

Many Nigerians feel that the reward of N1 million from the Chief of Defence Staff to the soldiers was a paltry sum compared to the magnitude of their sacrifice.

Besides, the Military in 2022, placed a N5 million bounty on Subudu’s head, as he was listed among some wanted terrorists for the second time in March 2024, highlighting his notoriety.

A security expert and fellow at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Bulama Bukarti,

has described the N1 million cast gift as unacceptable, urging President Bola Tinubu to offer national awards to the troops. He equally implored Nigerians to donate some money to better appreciate the 26 soldiers that went for the operation.

Bukarti in an X post on Sunday, September 15,2024, said “twenty-six gallant soldiers took down one of the most notorious bandit leaders, Halilu Sububu, in a daring operation.

”Despite their courage, the Chief of Defence Staff rewarded them with just N1 million, even though the Nigerian Army had placed a N5 million bounty on Sububu’s head in 2022.

That breaks down to only N38,000 per soldier.

Think about it. These men, who face death every day, were given less than N40,000 for one of the most significant victories in this war. Many of these soldiers earn about N50,000 a month and have families to support, while the bandits they fight are earning millions in ransom payments from every kidnapping.But their reward doesn’t reflect the magnitude of their sacrifice

“This is unacceptable. These gallant men and women deserve more than a token gesture. they deserve our full support. That’s why we are calling on the presidency to honour these soldiers with a National Award and a financial reward that truly reflects the magnitude of their sacrifice. This will not only recognise their bravery but also motivate them and others to pursue the remaining bandit leaders and gangs with renewed zeal.”

Nigerians donate

As a way of showing support for the soldiers, the hosts of Fashin Baki, a weekly Facebook show, took it upon themselves to donate N1.8 million to the soldiers and launch a fundraiser to ensure they received the recognition they truly deserved.

The solidarity response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with many Nigerians praising the soldiers for their bravery and selflessness. The hashtag #SupportOurSoldiers has been trending on social media, with many calling for greater recognition and reward for the soldiers’ sacrifice.

A Nigerian tweeted, “The soldiers who took down Halilu Sububu are heroes and deserve our full support. Let’s come together to show them that we value their service and sacrifice.” Another tweeted, “The killing of Sububu is a victory for Nigeria, and we must recognize the bravery and selflessness of our soldiers. Let’s stand with them and show our appreciation.”



