FG To Backdate Payment Of New Minimum Wage To July 29

The federal government has said it will backdate the payment of the new minimum wage of N70,000 to July 29, 2024.

The Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries for Civil Servants has reached an agreement to implement the new minimum wage on July 29, 2024.

According to reports, this was stated in a Memorandum of Understanding issued at the end of the committee’s meeting in Abuja on Friday.

The MoU states: “The NSIWC will generate the appropriate salary templates for other consolidated salary structures for implementation; the effective date of the implementation shall be July 29, 2024.”

The committee, which was created to oversee the enforcement of the National Minimum Wage Act 2024, increased the national minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000. The committee comprises 16 members.

Part of the committee’s mandate is to negotiate salary adjustments and develop a comprehensive template for the rollout of the new wage.



