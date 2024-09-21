FG Approves Promotion Of FRSC Spokesman , 48 Other Senior Officers





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on Friday approved the promotion of 49 senior officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

According to a statement by Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the SGF approved the appointment of 21 Corps Commanders (CC), to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), 11 Deputy Corps Commanders to the rank of Corps Commanders as 17 others got elevated from Assistant Corps Commander to Deputy Corps Commander.

He said that three of the Assistant Corps Marshals are to proceed on immediate retirement.

The promoted Assistant Corps Marshals are; the Corps Secretary, ACM LD Shehu fsi, Corps Legal Adviser, ACM KD Gonji, mni, Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Olusegun Ogungbemide, mni, Corps Intelligence Officer, ACM G Ntukidem, fsi, the Corps Provost, ACM AT Hassan, fdc, the Corps Budget Officer, ACM MR Sabiya, and the Corps Transport Standardisation Office, ACM KA Ibrahim.

Others are; Sector Commander Bayelsa, ACM CM Onukwubiri, ACM TA Mohammed, ACM in charge of Command Administration and Strategy, ACM SU Galadanchi, Acting Zonal Commanding Officer RS3HQ Yola, ACM YA Haruna, Acting Zonal Commanding Officer RS1HQ Kaduna, ACM A Umar, ACM in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, ACM EF Akinlade, Acting Zonal Commanding Officer RS4HQ Jos, ACM AA Irelewuyi, the Head of Session, Personnel, Administration and Human Resources Department, ACM YD Dio, fsi, ACM in charge of Federal Operations, ACM ST Agure, Commandant Road Marshal Assistant Training School, Shendam, ACM M Yakubu, and Acting Zonal Commanding Officer RS11HQ Osogbo, ACM HA Godwin.

However the 3 promoted senior officers to proceed on immediate retirement are; ACM DI Okuobeya, ACM AS Ochi and ACM Adekanye, fsi.

In the same vein, amongst the 11 promoted Corps Commanders is the Corps Information Technology Officer/ Technical Adviser to the Corps Marshal, Corps Commander Wasiu Adenekan MNSE.

The newly promoted Deputy Corps Commanders include DCC EE Uzoma and 16 others.

The statement added that Akume expressed delight over the level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the appointed officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate vision of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the appointment is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Hope Agenda regime.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities. He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

He admonished those who were not fortunate this appointment year to keep faith alive and be loyal to the system.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps.

As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.



