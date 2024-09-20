I Came To Work For Nigerians Not Accumulate Money...Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that his Presidency is driven by a desire to serve, not accumulate wealth.

Tinubu also assured Nigerians that his administration is focused on delivering tangible results and making a positive difference in the nation’s infrastructure, food and energy security, education and long-term economic stability.

The President, who spoke on Friday during a meeting with the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly at the State House, Abuja, emphasised that he sought the office to work for the nation, not for personal financial gain.





As a former senator, President Tinubu shared a lighthearted moment with his former colleagues before stressing commitment to delivering on his campaign promises.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said “I didn’t come to look for money and exploit the situation; I came to work. I asked for the votes, and Nigerians gave them to me”.





The meeting was attended by 16 former presiding officers, including former Senate Presidents, former Speakers of the House of Representatives, former Deputy Senate Presidents and former Deputy Speakers.





The President acknowledged the support and encouragement from the Forum members, irrespective of party affiliations and implored them to continue fostering unity and camaraderie to achieve national development goals.

Reflecting on the complex nature of legislative activities, constitutional reviews and nation-building processes, the President expressed confidence that Nigeria can progress through collaboration and inclusiveness.

“Regardless of party differences of the past and difficulty of the present, you still believe in me and what we all plan for this country.

“I thank you very much; no one will do it better than us. I have travelled the world and seen how developed countries have done it for themselves through collaboration, inclusiveness and financial structure.

“Yes, there is hardship but how did we get here? What did we do when we had very high crude production?

“We neglected our communities; we neglected the goose that lays the golden eggs; we forgot even to give them a good standard of living.

“We forgot to educate our children. Go round and look at the dilapidated schools. The education environment must be decent enough for pupils to want to learn.

“We can complain from now till eternity that the school enrolment is low. But did we do anything to encourage the enrolment process? We must ask ourselves because it is a matter of conscience,” he said.

The President outlined his administration’s focus on addressing these challenges, including improving infrastructure, ensuring compliance with financial regulations, exploring alternative energy sources and providing energy security.





“We have come a long way, and I promise we must do our best,” he said.

Senator Nnamani, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, expressed full support for President Tinubu’s administration and its efforts to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

He noted that the meeting was the President’s first official engagement with the group since his assumption of office.



