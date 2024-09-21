Stop Treating Yahaya Bello With Kid's Gloves , Arrest Him ..Ace Comedian Tells EFCC

 Ace comedian Alibaba has lend his voice to the current imbroglio between former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the EFCC 

A visibly annoyed Alibaba was wondering why the EFCC was treating the former Governor with kid's gloves 

He asked the graft agency to deploy enough men to get him arrested at all costs 

His post 

"I don't even know what this country is becoming.

So this is the same person who wanted to become our president?

A whole Donald Trump was prosecuted and convicted.

It's Mr. President, NSA, and the IG of Police that are allowing these political rascality to go on.

If he had nothing to hide, let him go and answer to the EFCC invitation.

This is why people are breaking the laws any how.

If it's Sowore now, they will sieze his passport.

If it's NLC president, they will detain him.

So the police are now stopping the police from doing their job.

I one ordinary citizen post one kind nonsense thing online now, the person will be picked up one time.

That's why we are a laughing stock abroad.

The person who gave a Nigerian Government official was jailed.

The person who collected the bribe is walking freely." 

