Edo Guber Poll: EFCC Arrests Vote Buyers ( Pictures)

 #edo2024: Guber Election 

The 2024 Edo gubernatorial election is currently ongoing across all the local government areas of the State 

There were late arrival of voting materials and INEC officials at several polling Units 

Security is water tight with the full compliments of the Police , Army and NSCDC 

In some areas, the EFCC arrested some party agents for alleged votes buying 





Turn out so far has been relatively encouraging although there have been heavy downpours in some areas which has discouraged voters from coming out 

As at the last time CKNNews received reports from its Ireporters from across the State , the candidate of the Labour Party and PDP have voted at their various polling units 

More reports to follow as the voting progresses 

