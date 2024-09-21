Auchi Polytechnic Lecturer Killed By Brother

 A lecturer with Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State was on Friday killed by his younger brother 

Reports have it that Mr Rasheed ( surname unknown) was attending a burial in Auchi was invited by his younger brother for an urgent meeting

On arrival he was shot at point blank by his brother who made an attempt to bolt away but was apprehended by the youths of the town who meted out an instant justice on him by burning him alive 

According to information gathered, the family was made up of three men , one of which is currently languishing in prison overseas

The suspect felt his elder brother was not doing enough to secure his release 

We was quoted to have visited a herbalist who informed him that Rasheed was behind the plight of the imprisoned brother , hence he plotted to kill him

The town we learnt is in serious mourning over the incident 

