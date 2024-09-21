Breaking:Edo2024 : Asue Ighodalo Wins LP Candidate Akpata’s Polling Unit

Olumide Akpata, Labour Party (LP) candidate in the Edo Governorship Election, has lost his polling unit to candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo.

According to the result announced at Polling Unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo Local Government Area, Ighodalo polled 41 votes while Akpata trailed with 32 votes.

Monday Okpebholo of the All Progress Congress (APC) came third with 19 votes.

After casting his ballot earlier on Saturday, Ighodalo had boasted that he would win the governorship election by landslide.

