INEC Extends Voting Time In Edo Guber Election





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended voting hours in areas where the governorship election in Edo State commenced later than scheduled.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner and member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, on Saturday.

According to the statement released on INEC’s official X account, while many polling units experienced a timely start to the election, reports from the commission’s monitoring team indicated delays in some locations.

In response, INEC has directed that voting should continue in affected areas until every eligible voter in the queue by 2:30 pm has cast their ballot.

The statement noted that the extension is in line with INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines, aimed at preventing voter disenfranchisement.

Furthermore, the Commission has instructed its Edo State office to ensure there is sufficient power supply at polling units and ward collation centres, using backup generators where necessary.

The statement reads, “The Commission continues to monitor the ongoing governorship election in Edo State from our situation room at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

“Our monitoring indicates early commencement of polls in many Polling Units, but there are also reports of late commencement in some locations.

“To ensure that no voter is disenfranchised, the Commission wishes to reiterate that, in line with our Regulations and Guidelines, voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the Polling Unit by 2.30 pm has voted.

“Accordingly, we have drawn the attention of our office in Edo State to ensure that, where necessary, there is adequate power supply from our backup electric generators in the affected Polling Units or Ward Collation Centres.”



