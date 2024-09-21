Breaking: INEC Uploads 62% Of Edo Gov Results on IREV

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has released 62 per cent of the results from the Edo gubernatorial election on its Result Viewing Portal(iRev )

CKNNews visit to the iRev website on Saturday revealed that 2,809 results out of 4,519 polling units where elections were conducted in the State have been uploaded.

The PDP, APC and Labour are the three frontrunners

Results will be computed and announced in due course by INEC

Latest investigation by CKNNews revealed that the uploads have extended to 73%