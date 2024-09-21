Breaking : Edo Guber : INEC Uploads 90.99% Result On Irev Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission has uploaded 90.99 percent of the results of the Edo governorship election on its Result Viewing Portal.

The report from the portal on Saturday revealed that over 4,000 results out of 4,519 polling units where elections were conducted in the state have been uploaded to the portal when CKNNews checked the portal at about 7.04pm on Saturday 

https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/elections/latest



