Breaking : Edo 2024 : INEC Investigates Alleged Fake Result Posted On Irev Portal ( See Results )

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is investigating claims a wrong polling unit result manipulation in the Edo election.

The commission said this in a statement issued on Saturday night.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an allegation of wrong figures entered into polling unit result sheets in the ongoing Edo State Governorship election.”

“This is the second complaint we have received out of the 4,519 polling units used for the election. The Commission will immediately investigate the matter and deal with any proven infraction.”





The development comes after controversial figures were seen in the result of a Polling Unit in Etsako East.

In the result which was uploaded on IREV, the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 352 votes from the unit which had only 213 accredited voters.

Many had criticised INEC over this, saying the incident casts doubts on the credibility of the ongoing governorship election.





According to the sheet, 493 voters were registered at the polling unit, with 213 voters accredited.

The sheet added that 500 ballot papers were allotted to the unit by the electoral body for the governorship poll on Saturday.

PDP REACTS

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC’s Presiding Officer in the Edo State Governorship election, Obozuwa Josephine, for allegedly allocating non-existent votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also demanded the arrest and prosecution of members of the opposition All Progressives Congress APC, involving in the alleged electoral heist.

This was contained in a statement posted on the official X handle of the PDP, on Election Day.

The party said, “The election result sheet for Osholo Primary School Polling Unit, Weppa in Etsako East Local Government Area shows that whereas 213 voters were accredited, Obozuwa Josephine criminally and fraudulently allocated 352 votes to the APC, 52 to the PDP and one to the LP, giving a total of 406 as votes cast.

“It is highly provocative that the INEC PO Obozuwa Josephine could be so compromised by the APC to audaciously and feloniously allocate unearned 352 votes to the APC above the 213 voters officially accredited in that Polling Unit.

“This reckless act by Obozuwa Josephine is reminiscent of the criminal conduct of the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Ari, during the 2023 Governorship election in that State, which provoked violent protest by the people and nearly led to the loss of lives of INEC officials.

“Obozuwa Josephine should take note that this criminal action by her could provoke similar consequences.

“Our Party holds that Obozuwa Josephine’s action is one of the many cases of electoral fraud, ballot manipulation, betrayal of public trust and crime against the State perpetrated in this election by the APC and unscrupulous INEC officials which must not go unpunished.

“Nigerians can recall that the PDP had on several occasions alerted that the APC had compromised the INEC system by planting APC members as Polling Officers to manipulate the electoral process and alter results in favour of the APC.

“The PDP demands that INEC effects the immediate arrest and prosecution of the indicted Presiding Officer Obozuwa Josephine, cancel the election in Osholo Primary School Polling Unit and take steps to address other such infractions in this election.