I've Stopped Flying In My Private Jet..Orji Uzor Kalu

byCKN NEWS -
 Billionaire former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu says he has stopped using his private jet for now

The serving Senator who made the claim in a viral video on social media claimed this was as a result of current economic realities 

According to him, he stopped using his private jet since 2nd August 2024 

OUK as he is popularly know by his supporters recently debunked the rumours of his death

He was once jailed for grafts but got a reprieve from the Court of Appeal which faulted the procedures adopted by the graft agency 

He has business interests in Media , Oil and gas , aviation etc 

More details on this video link 

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/8psdjKRkV3WPXewP/?mibextid=oFDknk

