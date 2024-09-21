I've Stopped Flying In My Private Jet..Orji Uzor Kalu

Billionaire former Governor of Abia State Orji Uzor Kalu says he has stopped using his private jet for now
The serving Senator who made the claim in a viral video on social media claimed this was as a result of current economic realities
According to him, he stopped using his private jet since 2nd August 2024
OUK as he is popularly know by his supporters recently debunked the rumours of his death
He was once jailed for grafts but got a reprieve from the Court of Appeal which faulted the procedures adopted by the graft agency
He has business interests in Media , Oil and gas , aviation etc
More details on this video link
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/8psdjKRkV3WPXewP/?mibextid=oFDknk