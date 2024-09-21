Edo Election: LGA Chairman Cries Out Over Besieged Residence By Policemen

The Executive Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Council, Hon. (Princess) Benedicta Attoh, is currently in danger as of 12 a.m. on September 21, 2024, after four Siennas loaded with policemen stormed her Okpekpe residence.

While the Ward 10 Youth have mobilised to oppose any attempt to molest the performing Chairman of the Local Government Council, we hereby request that the Inspector General of Police immediately call his men to order to prevent a breakdown in law and order.

Nigerian police were deployed to Edo State to ensure a peaceful election and to protect lives and not to destroy them. The NIgerian Police are currently compromising their position by besieging the home of PDP leaders while APC leaders are moving freely.

The Chairman of the Etsako East Council did not request security personnel because her community members had already built a defensive wall around her.

This public notice is to notify the Police Force that if there is a breakdown of law and order in the Okpekpe community, the police will be held accountable because the youths are brace up for unprovoked arrest.







