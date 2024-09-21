CAN Fumes Over Lord Chosen Member Exam Malpractice Testimony

The viral video of a suspected member of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry in Lagos has sparked outrage after the woman celebrated receiving divine assistance during a Federal Government examination and how she shared her answers with another candidate.

During the testimony, the unnamed member claimed an old man appeared to her in the examination hall and gave her answers to some questions.

The woman said the exercise was one of the promotional examinations of the military (Army, Navy, and Air Force) and that there were about 50 questions, of which 40 bordered on career and 10 related to current affairs.

“We all had written our career questions. It then came to these very 10 questions, which asked, ‘Mention 10 Francophone countries and their capitals.’

“Brethren, nobody knew this question. So, all I did was to raise the question paper and declare to it: ‘I am a Chosen! I am a chosen!! I am a chosen!!! This question, who are you? Where is the God of my pastor power?’

“Then, suddenly, an old man appeared by my right-hand side in white apparel. He told me, ‘My daughter, begin to write.’ And I began to write,” she recounted.

She claimed that some of the invigilators, who suspected something was amiss, pulled off her apron, which made “the angel” disappear.

The action, she added, made her angry.

“But when they returned the apron and I wore it back, the old man appeared again and began to tell the rest of the answers. I completed 10 good questions. I wrote them correctly and accurately. To me, it was like a dream.

“Brethren, when I finished writing my questions, a sister who sat by my side was a Mountain of Fire member because of the logo on her clothing. As I took up the answer sheet and was cross-checking my write-up, I signaled to the woman, saying, ‘Sister, do anything you can do humanly possible.

“Any moment from now, I am going to submit my questions.’ While I was cross-checking, the sister quietly copied. And immediately she finished, brethren, I stood up and submitted my questions. Everybody in the hall was looking at me. That was how only two of us out of 102 were able to do this,” she added.

The church then erupted in celebration as she ended her testimony.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, expressed shock that the church allowed the testimony, which he described as a fabrication.

He said God would not work supernatural miracles that way, adding that there were no shortcuts to academic success other than hard work and belief in God.