Rivers Police Command Arrests One Chance Robbery Gang In Port Harcourt

On September 4, 2024 at about 9pm, Operatives of the Command attached to the Intelligence and Surveillance Unit on a routine patrol along Garrison axis of Aba road, Port-Harcourt, sighted a Purple coloured Volkswagen Golf 3, with registration number RIVERS -ABU 738 LS with six occupants. As the patrol van approached the vehicle, one of the occupants was pushed out of the Car around the Garrison flyover area.

This heinous action heightened suspicions of the Operatives who then gave the vehicle a hot chase, eventually intercepting the suspects at the Eleme junction just under the bridge.

The driver and one other escaped, while the Police apprehended three suspects namely Thaddeus Sunday Ogu ‘m’, a 42-year-old native of Orlu Community in Njaba LGA of Imo State and self acclaimed artisan residing at Camp Pipeline, Oyigbo, Chinagorom Eze ‘f’, aged 35 years, a native of Ekpija Community in Enugu North LGA of Enugu State but resident at Railway, Oboama Oyigbo and Favour Yusuf ‘f’, aged 30 years and a native of Plateau State, presently residing at Anele Filling Station, Mbano Camp, Oyigbo.

One of the suspects, Thaddeus Sunday Ogu ‘m’ attempted to evade arrest by opening fire on the Police operatives which led to him sustaining bodily injuries that eventually proved fatal. He was taken to the Police Clinic, Port-Harcourt where he succumbed to his injuries after receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects specialize in one chance operations, luring unsuspecting victims into their operational car posing as a commercial vehicle. They would create a single passenger space (chance) at the front seat, while the gang members would occupy every other chance. When a victim gets in, they would raise a false alarm in order to get the victim agitated, eventually dispossessing him or her of their money or phones and pushing them out of the moving car. They would then sell the stolen items to awaiting receivers and share the proceeds amongst themselves.

The suspects confessed to the crime and revealed that they have been operating in Port-Harcourt and its environs between 10 pm to 5 am daily for the past three years before meeting their Waterloo on that fateful day.

Items recovered from the suspects include their operational Golf 3 Volkswagen Car and one locally made pistol with one live cartridge .

Investigation is ongoing, while efforts have intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate.

The suspects and exhibits are in Police custody and will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT OF CHILD TRAFFICKING AND RESCUE VICTIM FROM MURDER

On August 25, 2024, at about 6.35 a.m., Operatives of the Command attached to Ubima Divisional Headquarters received a complaint from a middle-aged woman (name and address withheld) indicating that one Queen Orlu 'f' aged 20 years was seen lying unconscious in Omeka Farmland at Ucheabuor.

Operatives immediately mobilised to the scene where the victim was met in a pool of blood with multiple injuries all over her body and her intestines protruding out of a cut on her stomach.

Police investigations revealed that the victim was lured into a bush path at Ubima by one Polycarp Uzoma 'm' of Akwa in Ohaji LGA of Imo State, but presently resident at Ubima. He used a bicycle to convey her to the designated spot and then attacked her, hitting her repeatedly with a stick and a yet-to-be-identified weapon. When she became unconscious, he took her one-year-old baby boy, Desire Orlu and left her for dead.

He then sold the baby to one Happiness Amadi 'f' for One Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira (#1,400,000.00). The deal was brokered by one Chinyere Ordu 'f' an acclaimed auxiliary nurse who received the sum of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#800,000.00) as part payment for the trafficking deal.

The three suspects have been arrested and confessed to the crime and the Police have recovered the sum of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#800,000.00) and Bicycle as exhibits.

The one-year-old baby boy has been rescued and the victim is currently on admission at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Suspects and exhibits are in Police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.








