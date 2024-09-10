Breaking: DSS Releases Detained NLC President Ajaero

The Department of State Services has granted administrative bail to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

Pro-democracy activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, announced his release in a tweet on Monday night.

“BREAKING: The fascist regime of @officialABAT has released the @NLCHeadquarters President Joe Ajaero from @OfficialDSSNG custody on bail,” he wrote on X.com.

Ajaero was arrested at the Abuja international airport on his way to UK for a Labour Conference

No reason was given for his arrest

His release has not been officially announced by the DSS

