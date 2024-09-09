Revealed: Why Joe Ajaero Was Arrested By DSS

More facts are emerging on possible reasons the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The NLC President was picked up by DSS

According to the source, “Our friend, Comrade Ajaero knew why our Operatives prevented him from his journey abroad, he was actually intercepted at the Airport due to his failure to honour an invitation extended to him by the Service.

“An invitation has been sent to him since last week concerning a petition filed by top NLC leaders against him, and based on this, we have to invite him since the issues raised in the petition bothered on national security.”

Continuing, the source explained, “Our new Director General, Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi inherited the matter and when he resumed duty, he insisted that we invite the NLC President to clear the air on some of the allegations.

“Last week, we invited him (Ajaero) through the normal channel, which is on the telephone. A very senior director extended the invitation and was mandated to handle the investigation.

“Ajaero promised to come today, Monday. The next thing we heard was that Ajaero was sighted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, trying to board an international flight.

“No responsible security organization will fold its hands in the face of such contempt. The law setting up the DSS empowers us to defend Nigeria against domestic threats, to uphold and enforce the criminal laws of Nigeria, and to provide leadership and criminal justice services to federal and state law-enforcement organs.

“This, we have done over the decades without fear or favour. We often praise the CIA in the United States for operating without fear or favour. See the way former President Donald Trump is being dragged around, even though he has the chance of returning as President.

“We must learn to live within the ambit of the law, including honouring invitations by security agencies. I’m sure he’ll be released after he clears the air on the allegations against him by some of his colleague-officers in the NLC.

“There is no cause for concern over the arrest by our Operatives.”

However, the service has yet to release any official statement on the matter.