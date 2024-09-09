Nigerian Air Force Redeploys Several Senior Officers

As part of efforts to enhance operational flexibility, inject fresh perspectives and optimise leadership capabilities, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has approved the posting and redeployment of some senior officers including Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Directors and Commanders.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said some of the redeployed officers are Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olasunkanmi Abidoye, who has been redeployed from the Defence Headquarters to NAF Headquarters as the Chief of Standards and Evaluation; AVM Adeniyi Amesinlola, formerly the Commandant at the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, now to serve as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation at NAF Headquarters; and AVM Abubakar Adamu as Group Managing Director of NAFIL Group.

Others are AVM Iboro Etukudo, appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans, AVM Francis Edosa, now the Chief of Training and Operations, AVM Dalhat Ladan as the Chief of Air Intelligence, AVM Suleiman Usman now the Chief of Communication and Information Systems while AVM Sayo Olatunde is to serve as Chief of Defence Policy and Plans while AVM Lanre Oluwatoyin is to serve as Chief of Defence Space Administration at the Defence Headquarters.

Also affected are AVM Ibikunle Daramola, a former Chief of Communication and Information Systems, reassigned as the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, AVM Abiola Amodu, who served as the Director General of the Air Force Research and Development Institute, now the Chief of Aircraft Engineering and AVM Patrick Phillips is now the Chief of Logistics.

The redeployment also affected, AVM Elijah Ebiowe who has been appointed as the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command in Makurdi, while AVM Sunday Aneke takes over as the new AOC Mobility Command in Yenagoa.

Other newly appointed Air Officers Commanding include AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, now overseeing the Air Training Command in Kaduna, and AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun appointed as the AOC Logistics Command in Ikeja.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, while congratulating the new appointees enumerated the essence of the redeployment, which majorly allows for strategic flexibility and resource optimization for enhanced operational effectiveness of the NAF.

Air Marshal Abubakar also harped on the importance of leveraging deep and critical thinking in proffering strategies for addressing current security challenges.



