Breaking :NLC Gives DSS Till Midnight To Release Detained Ajaero





The Nigeria Labour Congress has condemned the arrest and detention of its President, Joe Ajaero, by the Nigerian government, demanding his immediate and unconditional release.

Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while on his way to the United Kingdom to attend a Trade Union Congress meeting.

The NLC’s National Administrative Council in a communique by the congress’ Deputy President, Adeyanju Adewale, on Monday evening described the detention as “brazen and illegal” and an “affront to the rights of workers and democratic principles.”

The council demanded Ajaero’s release by 12 midnight and also called for the reversal of the recent petrol price hike to N617/litre.

The NLC has placed its affiliates, state councils, and civil society allies on the red alert, warning that it will not stand by while workers’ rights are trampled upon.

The council has also summoned an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council to take further action against the government’s “authoritarianism and lawlessness.”

The NLC has reaffirmed its commitment to defending workers’ rights and opposing oppression, urging the government to reverse its “dangerous trend” and implement the new National Minimum Wage.

The communique read,

“The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before 12 midnight today.

“The council unequivocally condemns the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian state without any legal warrant or justification.”





TUC SPEAKS

We demand Immediate and Unconditional Release of NLC President

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has received with grave concern the news of the arrest of the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) earlier today. This unjust action represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society.

Congress, firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests.

It is imperative that the government respects the rule of law, democratic norms, and the legitimate rights of workers and their representatives. The labour movement has always stood for peaceful negotiations.

We, therefore, urge the Nigerian government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over harassment. We stand in solidarity with the NLC and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers.





Comrade (Engr) Festus Osifo

President, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC)

09/09/2024