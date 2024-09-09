Femi Falana Speaks On Ajaero's Arrest

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Counsel to the Nigeria Labour Congress, Femi Falana, on Monday, stated that Ajaero’s arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services was not connected to the earlier invitation by the police.

Recall that Ajaero had earlier been invited by the police over matters related to a “threat to public peace.”

The invitation was later rescheduled.

However, Ajaero was arrested by DSS operatives on Monday morning while on his way to the United Kingdom.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja, Falana said, “The invitation to Comrade Joe Ajaero by the police was rescheduled last week. I have contacted the police authorities. The arrest is not related to the police invitation.

“Comrade Ajaero was on his way to London to attend the ongoing TUC Conference when he was arrested at the airport this morning by the SSS. No reason has been provided for the arrest by the SSS.”

