Why We " Visited " SERAP Offices In Lagos , Abuja...DSS

DSS POSITION ON ALLEGED INVASION OF SERAP OFFICES

The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with multiple enquiries on its alleged unlawful invasion of SERAP offices in Abuja and Lagos.

This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two (2) unarmed Service operatives were lawfully detailed on routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials.

The Service further wishes to state that such official enquiries and liaison are traditional and does not in any way amount to illegality or raid.

While it assures of indept investigation of these malicious contents, it sues for citizens' participation in national security management.

The DSS, therefore, urges the public to disregard these false narratives as it restates its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate.

As always, the DSS website - dss.gov.ng, email address- dsspr@dss.gov.ng and public lines 09153391310 and 09088373515 remain open to citizens.



