REFLECTIONS JONI HAASTRUP:MONOMONO NO MORE By Azuka Jebose

Post-civil war Nigeria activated a new social lifestyle in a country ravaged by chaos and confusion. The entertainment industry, supported by emerging new media, began to experience circles of life, a breath of fresh air for people displaced and dismayed by the sounds of bombs, gunfire, and anarchy. The music scene of the early 1970s, part of Nigeria’s show business, felt the groove of young music bands and solo musicians imitating heavily influenced American popular music genres then: funk and psychedelic rock.

Those new kids on the block of a new Nigeria had been freed from the lockdowns and disturbances of the war. In 1973, a group of St Gregory's High School teenagers stunned the nation with a psychedelic rock, monster hit debut album, TRY AND LOVE: The group, OFEGE was the introduction of psychedelic rock to the then popular culture.

Another group that rose from the enclave of the war was MONOMONO BAND, fronted by a skinny dashing dark young man with a unique name: Joni Haastrup. Haastrup was sassy, flashy, and flamboyant, heavily influenced by American hippies' pop culture and couture and the British glam rock and fashion styles of that era. Haastrup, as the war raged, became a freelance vocalist, and pitched his voice and vocal creativity to bands. During our recent telephone conversation, he said, “Jebose, I was performing with bands like Clusters International Band. We would hang out at the Kakadu nightclub in Lagos. That was where I met ex-Cream Drummer, Ginger Baker and struck a friendship that lasted these times with him. I would also feature in Fela’s repertoire as a young freestyle freelance singer. The civil war was at its beginnings then.”. You could barely understand him. The strokes partially impaired his speech.

In 1971, Joni Haastrup formed his Band, MONOMONO Band. The band’s first single, GIVE THE BEGGAR A CHANCE, became a mega-hit in Nigeria’s music scene then: “My music is Afro-funk. Give The Beggar A Chance was released at the beginning of the funk genre in the U.S. Emerging funk groups like Bootsy Collins, and Maceo Parker were experimenting on this new groove. Also, the Funkadelics and a few other funk bands started in Hollywood. I left London in 1971 with a few songs to differentiate my music from Fela's Afrobeat which was Fela's evolution from traditional jazz. I came from a soul/jazz and traditional African music background. I was a Hausa (kalango) drummer and Atilogu dancer with my school in the sixties.”.

Haastrup felt he should tell his story. He needed someone to be very patient, and listen as he struggled with his speech, sometimes, his sentences were inaudible, but you could still imagine and feel, through his gasps on the phone, the passion and his creativity. So I let Joni be Joni with his story. It was a privilege I could not let go undocumented. As he continued: Haastrup and the Monomono Band were exploding the music charts in the early 1970s. Joni Haastrup was in demand.

In 1974, at the apex of his success in Nigeria with his releases, he left Nigeria to begin a United States tour. After the tour, Haastrup decided to live in the United States, permanently. He settled in Oakland, California where he has lived for the past 41 years.

These days, Joni Haastrup, at 68, lives a hermit, alone and recluse; had four strokes in the past four years. He has physical and speech impairment from the strokes, yet, he says, he performs with his new band.

“Jebose my legs are weak. I move cautiously and slowly these days. I had my first stroke in the classroom while teaching music at a High School here in 2002. In 2005 I had a second stroke and the third was in 2009: two years later, I had the fourth stroke. I live alone. I have been single since 1982. I have a seventeen-year-old son but other than that, Life is beautiful my brother. Marriage is not for me.”

Joni Haastrup faces the challenges of a hard life with his health: friends are sharing Haastrup’s unfortunate circumstance with the hope of getting him better-assisted living. He lives in a shelter unit which friends and associates described as “an over-run room with mold”. But Joni remains undaunted by his conditions: “Jebose, I am not homeless. I have never been homeless in America. I live in a medical home facility. It’s like a hospital. I am here because I am trying to move into a decent place. I have free medical treatment and care here”, he politely but defiantly defended his condition.

Fans and friends who grew up with his music around the Bay area and all over the world are determined to help Haastrup from severe strokes: these fans are using social media to raise funds to assist Haastrup with better care, for the remainder of his years.

An anonymous friend recently posted this with regards to Haastrup’s condition:” We are currently working very hard to find Joni a decent place to live. The room he has been renting is overrun with mold and he is quite upset and concerned for his health. He has also been restricted in his use of the kitchen making feeding a challenge. He has used the donated money to pay for storage, food, cab rides, and other moving expenses. Joni is still able to live semi-independently and would love to be able to afford to live with dignity in a studio or shared household. Social services have failed him! Social Services will not subsidize his housing due to an eviction on his credit report from years ago. I find this unconscionable and cruel. I appeal to all of you to help make his remaining time with us comfortable and dignified. With just a little help from everyone, we can ensure he has a home and enough healthy food to eat.”

AzukaJebose

July 7th, 2015

The legendary Joni Haastrup died On Tuesday in Oakland, California. May his soul be granted eternal rest.