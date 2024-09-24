24 Year Old Man Arrested For Circulation Nude Videos Of Girlfriend Online

The Bayelsa State Police Command says it has arrested a suspect in connection with the viral nude video of a young girl circulating on various social media platforms.

The Public Relations Officer of Bayelsa State Police Command,Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Musa Mohammed in a statement on Friday,6 September said based on the directive of the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP. Alonyenu Francis Idu, operatives of the Cyber Crime Unit carried out a thorough investigation, which led to the arrest of the suspect, Mr. Godgift Bai, a 24-year-old male from Ogbolomabiri in Nembe Local Government Area.

ASP Mohammed stated that the suspect was apprehended in Yenagoa on 3rd September 2024.

“The Command condemns the act of cyberstalking, especially targeting vulnerable individuals, and reiterates its commitment to curbing such crimes and related offenses within the state.

“Furthermore, the Command urges the public to refrain from online exploitation of individuals. Investigations is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged to court accordingly” ASP Mohammed said.

Investigation showed that the suspect is an ex-lover to the victim (lady) who is twenty year old and an undergraduate.

Reports have it that the victim (lady) loaned the suspect thirty thousand naira between August 9th and 16th, 2024 and the suspect who promised refunding the money later declined.

The lady was said to have involved the Police who called the suspect to pay the money, and after the suspect paid the money, he allegedly sent the lady’s nude videos to bloggers to circulate online.

If the suspect is convicted he will be facing three to five year jail term or payment of five to seven million naira fine, or both in accordance to sections 23 and 24 of the 2015 cybercrime act as well as criminal code sections in Southern Nigeria.







