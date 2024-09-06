U.S. Court Sentences Nigerian Brothers To 18 Years In Prison For Sextortion

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten have sentenced Nigerian brothers, Samuel Ogoshi, age 24, and Samson Ogoshi, age 21 to 210 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for the crime of Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors.

On March 25, 2022, 17-year-old high school student, Jordan DeMay, from Marquette, Michigan, died as a result of this sextortion scheme, which targeted over 100 other victims, as well.

“Today’s sentencing of Samuel and Samson Ogoshi sends a thundering message,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “To criminals who commit these schemes: you are not immune from justice. We will track you down and hold you accountable, even if we have to go half-way around the world to do so. The day when you could commit these crimes, rake in easy cash, destroy lives, and escape justice is gone.” Totten continued: “And to parents, teenagers, and everyone who uses a cell phone: please, please be careful.

These devices can connect you to criminal networks around the world. Don’t assume people are who they say they are. Don’t share compromising images. And if you’re a victim, please reach out. There’s help, and law enforcement stands ready.

“These defendants sexually exploited and extorted more than 100 victims, including at least eleven minors, resulting in the tragic death of a 17- year-old high school student,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “These sentences should serve as a warning that the perpetrators of online sexual exploitation and extortion cannot escape accountability for their heinous crimes by hiding behind their phones and computers.

The Justice Department will find them, no matter where they are, and we will bring them to justice in the United States.”

As contained in their plea agreements, Samuel and Samson Ogoshi engaged in a scheme while living in Nigeria to sexually exploit more than 100 victims, including at least 11 identified minor victims. They purchased hacked social media accounts and used them to pose as young women, making fake profiles and using the messaging feature on the social media accounts to contact victims.

They conducted online research about their victims to learn where they lived, attended school, worked, and the identities of their family and friends. They then solicited their minor victims to produce sexually explicit images of themselves. Once they received the images, they created a collage of pictures that included the sexually explicit image with other images of the victim and their school, family, and friends. The Ogoshi brothers threatened to disclose the collages to the family, friends, and classmates of the victim unless the victim agreed to pay money using online cash applications.

In November 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan charged Samuel Ogoshi, Samson Ogoshi, and Ezekiel Robert, all Nigerian nationals, in the sextortion scheme that resulted in the death of Jordan DeMay. The Ogoshi Brothers were extradited to the United States in August 2023 and plead guilty in April 2024.

On March 21, 2024, a Nigerian court ordered the third defendant, Ezekiel Robert, to be extradited to the United States. He has appealed that decision and the matter is before a High Court in Nigeria.

“The sentencing of sextortionists Samuel and Samson Ogoshi ensures both international criminals will no longer victimize minors in the United States or throughout the world,” said Cheyvoryea the FBI Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of in Michigan. “Spreading awareness on sextortion is a top priority of the FBI here in Michigan. Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of Jordan DeMay and those affected by the criminal acts of these individuals.”