Presidency Denies Alleged Strained Relationship Between Tinubu And VP Shettima

The Presidency has denied the alleged frosty relationship between President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima, describing it as a lie from the pit of hell.

It also said that in the history of Nigeria’s Presidency, no vice president has enjoyed the total confidence and full support of his principal like Shettima.

These among others were contained in a tribute by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, to mark Senator Shettima’s 58th birthday anniversary.

Nkwocha in the tribute, titled “VP Shettima @ 58: A Boss, Mentor And Quintessential Leader”, debunked the insinuations in some quarters that the vice president had been sidelined by Tinubu’s government.

While heaping accolades on the vice president on his leadership qualities and statesmanship, Nkwocha said: “For me, therefore, as the Vice President celebrates his 58th birthday, it is more than celebrating a number.

“It is more for me the opportunity and moment to reflect on his remarkable leadership qualities, which have endeared him to millions of Nigerians, contrary to some mendacious narratives about an imaginary and non-existent marginalisation of the vice president, as well as pockets of tendentious mudslinging and smear campaigns targeted at mischaracterisation and projection of an illusory strife in the presidency.

“Throughout his political career, Senator Shettima has consistently demonstrated the attributes of an effective leader, inspiring hope and progress at every level he has served.

”It has been an extraordinary privilege to serve as a Senior Special Assistant to the President (Office of the Vice President) under him, an experience that has profoundly impacted my life and career.

“In his four-fold shot at public service positions – commissioner, governor, senator, and now, vice president – Shettima has demonstrated what is possible when a leader prioritises majoritarian principle (greatest good for greatest number) over narrow, pedestal and selfish interests.”

On the alleged no love lost between the President and his deputy, Nkwocha said: “For those peddling ludicrous conspiracy theories of a fictional rift in the presidency which, according to the schemers, has led to Senator Shettima being sidelined and stripped of his roles as Vice President, here is also an opportunity to know the facts.

“In the history of Nigeria’s Presidency, no Vice President has enjoyed the total confidence and full support of his principal like Shettima. In return, his loyalty to his boss, President Tinubu, as attested by well-meaning Nigerians who have been keeping tab with the goings-on in the presidency, is absolute and unalloyed.

“In a political landscape where loyalty is often tested, Vice President Shettima stands out as a beacon of dedication and commitment to his principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His unwavering support and teamwork demonstrate a refreshing shift towards harmonious collaboration, setting a positive tone for their administration.

“VP Shettima’s recent praise for President Tinubu is heartfelt and genuine, describing him as a “good soul” and a leader Nigerians can trust. He has consistently demonstrated his loyalty through his words and actions, showcasing a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

“Unlike previous presidencies which were mired in protracted public disagreements between vice presidents and their bosses, VP Shettima’s approach is a welcome change. He has proven himself to be a true partner to President Tinubu, working tirelessly to support his initiatives and vision for Nigeria.

“The illogical conspiracy theories of the VP being sidelined peddled in recent days are the direct opposite of what is happening here in Aso Rock. As President Tinubu’s administration continues to take shape, there’s no gainsaying that one key player who has been making waves is Vice President Shettima.”

He said since assuming office, Shettima has brought a unique blend of experience, expertise, and energy to the table in support of the Renewed Hope Administration.

“His background in banking and finance has proven invaluable to his boss in shaping the administration’s economic policies. His advocacy for fiscal discipline, investment in critical infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, has helped stimulate economic growth and development.

“Shettima’s commitment to social justice and human development has also led to significant investments in education, healthcare, and social welfare programmes.

”His passion for empowering marginalized communities has helped amplify the administration’s social reform agenda.

“As a proud son of the North East, he has ensured that the region’s concerns and aspirations are represented at the highest level of government. His influence has helped promote regional balance and inclusivity, fostering a sense of belonging among Nigerians from diverse backgrounds,” he said further.”