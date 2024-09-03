Man , Wife Die In Auto Crash While Rushing Pregnant Wife To Hospital

A couple, Mr and Mrs Mohammed Alhassan, Shettima Sheshi, have died in a car crash on the Agaie-Katcha road in Niger State.

It was learnt that Mr Sheshi was rushing his wife, Fatima, who was in labour, to the Agaie General Hospital when the incident happened.

Three other occupants of the car, the driver and a younger brother of the wife were hospitalised.

A friend of the family told our correspondent that residents of Katcha often travelled to Agaie during emergencies due to lack of doctors at the Katcha General Hospital

