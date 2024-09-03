Ex President Yar’adua’s Mother To Be Buried At 1.30pm Today

Encomium has continued to pour in over the death Hajiya Dada

Hajiya Dada, the mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, passed away on Monday

A family source who confirmed this said she died around 7pm on Monday at home.

The source added that Hajiya Dada died at the age of 102 years.

Funeral prayer will be conducted at the Yar’adua’s family house, Yar’adua area of Katsina metropolis by 1:30pm on Tuesday.

She is survived by children and grandchildren, among whom is the current Senator representing Katsina Central senatorial District, Abdulazeez Musa Yar’adua.

Among those who visited and condoled with the family was the governor of Katsina State

Nigerians from all walks of life have also paid their tributes