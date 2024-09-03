IGP Egbetokun Gets 3 Year Tenure Extension

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, sources at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have disclosed.

The officials, who requested anonymity, said that the IGP’s tenure was extended by three years.

They said the SGF, George Akume, gave the IGP the letter of his tenure extension Monday.

A senior security officer at the SGF Office also confirmed that the IGP received his letter of tenure extension from Akume on Monday morning.

The Senate had, on July 23, passed a bill that amended the Police Act 2020 introducing a new clause under Section 8, which contradicts the provision that mandates public servants to retire after 35 years of service or at 60 years of age.

Egbetokun, who was appointed IGP in June 2023, will clock 60 tomorrow (September 4, 2024).

The Senate had modified Section 18 of the Police Act 2020 by replacing subsection (8) with the following revised clause:

“(8) Notwithstanding any other provision, every police officer shall serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 40 years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes first.”

