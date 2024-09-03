Labour Party Holds Leadership Meeting To Reconcile And Strengthen The Party Ahead Of The Local Government Elections In Ogun State

The Ogun State Labour Party, rising from its leadership meeting aimed at reconciling some teething challenges within the Party and strengthening it ahead of the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the State, has urged all Party stakeholders and interest groups in the party to close ranks and form a common front towards successful prosecution of the forthcoming local government elections in the State.

The meeting which was held at the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital was convened by the South West leadership of the party in recognition of the need for the party to present a united and formidable force in the forthcoming Local Government Elections in order to emerge victorious.

The Party observed that there is no gainsaying the fact that the APC government, at both the national and state level have woefully failed to improve the life of the citizens and that Nigerians and indeed the people of Ogun state are yearning for a change because they are impoverished, pauperised, despondent and disillusioned by the anti people policies of the APC government. Thus, the Labour Party is seen as the only credible alternative that will provide inspiring leadership and good governance to the people at the grassroots.

The Party stated that those aspiring to vie for elective positions in the Local Government elections under the banner of the Labour Party must fulfill some basic criteria in order to be eligible to contest the party's primaries. These include writing a letter of Expression of Interest, obtaining and submitting a nomination form within the period specified by the Party and the payment of the prescribed nomination fee of the Party. Such aspirants must have attained the age of thirty and must possess a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE).

Furthermore, aspirants must also have a valid Voter’s card and must be resident in or be an indigene of the Local Government Area where he or she intends to contest. It is mandatory that all prospective aspirants for Chairmanship and Councillorship positions, must be screened at both their Wards and Local Government Areas.

Finally, the meeting resolved that all hands must be on deck to successfully prosecute the Local Government Elections with a view to ensuring that all Labour Party candidates emerge victorious at the forthcoming LG polls.

Signed:

Mr Tokunbo Peters,

State Publicity Secretary,

Ogun State Labour Party,

Abeokuta.