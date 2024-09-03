Breaking: Aliko Dangote Finally Unveiled Newly Produced Petroleum Product

 The Chairman of Dangote Group Aliko Dangote today 3rd September 2024 formally unveil the first Petroleum product produced from the factory to news men

Alhaji Dangote made the unveiling at a world press conference heĺd at the company's refinery in Lagos

He informed newsmen that Petroleum products from Dangote Refinery is now ready for the market

CKNNews reports that the Petroleum product is one of the best in the world

He showcased a sample of the product in a white plastic bottle 


According to him , the commencement of sale of the product will save Nigeria over 40% of the current foreign exchange being spent 

He thanked President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders for making this possible 

According to him , the company will in October start the sales of Polymer products too

Picture: Shows Aliko Dangote at the unveiling on Tuesday 

