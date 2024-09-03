Breaking: Aliko Dangote Finally Unveiled Newly Produced Petroleum Product

The Chairman of Dangote Group Aliko Dangote today 3rd September 2024 formally unveil the first Petroleum product produced from the factory to news men
Alhaji Dangote made the unveiling at a world press conference heĺd at the company's refinery in Lagos
He informed newsmen that Petroleum products from Dangote Refinery is now ready for the market
CKNNews reports that the Petroleum product is one of the best in the world
He showcased a sample of the product in a white plastic bottle
According to him , the commencement of sale of the product will save Nigeria over 40% of the current foreign exchange being spent
He thanked President Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders for making this possible
According to him , the company will in October start the sales of Polymer products too
Picture: Shows Aliko Dangote at the unveiling on Tuesday