Police Apprehend Kidnap Kingpin, Ibrahim Jolly In Edo After Collecting N7m Ransom

The Edo State Police Command has arrested Ibrahim Yahaya Jolly, 27, for allegedly kidnapping Igbinosun Evans, the leader of Ugbogui community in Ovia South-East Local Government Area of the state.

SP Moses Joel Yamu, the spokesman of the command, disclosed this while parading five suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.

According to Yamu, the suspect was arrested after collecting a ransom of N7 million from the victim’s family.

He was tracked down and arrested by the Intelligence Rapid Response Squad, IRRS.

The command spokesman said the suspect confessed to the crime and has been cooperating with the police for the possible arrest of others at large and recovery of their arms.



