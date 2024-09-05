I Shot My Bosom Friend While Having Sex With My Girlfriend.. Suspect

A 38-year-old hunter, Joseph Ajegba, has said that he shot his blossom friend, while he was sleeping with his girlfriend in the house he rented for her in lkun- Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Joseph was paraded alongside other suspected criminals, at the state police headquarters, Akure, the state capital.

He said that he had dropped a bush meat for his girlfriend earlier in the day and went out in the night for another round of game but was surprised when he got to the house to see another man on top of his girlfriend.

According to him, “I went out hunting after I had taken some bottles of beer, but I ran out of cartridges. I wanted to return to the house of my girlfriend to sleep there.

“When I got there, I saw the door locked. I now went to the window and I opened it and saw a co-hunter on top of my girlfriend. That was why I fired the gun in my hand.”

Parading the suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abayomi Oladipo, said, “On August 23, 2024, about 2300hrs, a case of attempted murder was reported to the Police, the victim went to his friend, who is a divorcee in her house.

“One, Ajegba Joseph ‘m’, a hunter aged 38 years, who is also having an affair with the woman, went to visit her on the same day in possession of an unlicensed single-barrel gun.

“However, upon sighting the victim with the woman in bed, the suspect shot the victim through the window side.”

The police commissioner while parading other suspects, said a syndicate, which specialized in snatching cars was arrested by the command.

Oladipo added that the suspects were members of a four-man gang, who specialized in inter-state car theft and snatching.

According to him, “On July 11, 2024, a petition was received at the Command detailing a daring armed robbery. A Toyota Corolla, a Tecno POP 5 phone, and N1.5million in cash were stolen at gunpoint. Our Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT, unit, using advanced intelligence, traced the perpetrators of the crime to Ogun State, where some suspects were arrested.

“Among these suspects was Akinsanya Sarafa Adeniyi, a notorious receiver of stolen vehicles, known in certain circles as “Oba Idan.”

” Also arrested were a female accomplice, who produced fake vehicular documents and others who aided the principal suspect in evading arrest.