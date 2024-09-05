Edo 2024: PDP's Campaign Blitz Sweeps Through Fugar, Agbede As Hundreds Dump APC

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continued its campaign blitz across Edo North on Wednesday sweeping through Fugar in Etsako Central and Agbede in Etsako West with hundreds dumping the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and joining the PDP at both venues.

Governor Obaseki, who expressed satisfaction at the massive turnout said, " I have never seen this type of crowd in all the places we have visited.

"I want to thank you all for this massive turnout even when they say Etsako Central is one of the smallest local governments in the state but you people still have this large crowd."

He equally commended them for coming out during the continuous voters registration exercise in the state, thereby increasing the voting strength of Etsako Central.

He said there is a gas pipeline that passes through Etsako Central and Asue Ighodalo has the plan to utilize the gas to generate electricity for the people.

He described him as a "Chief Master Planner", adding "he has the best plans to take Edo State further into progress and prosperity."

In his address, Ighodalo commended the Obaseki led administration for the improvement in the educational system, workers welfare, infrastructure, health and others and promised to build on what's already on the ground.

He promised to eradicate poverty, create wealth and enthrone good governance.

He said what Edo needs is continuity for progress and prosperity. He assured the people that Ogie and himself will never disappoint them, if voted into power.

He, therefore, charged them to come out enmasse on election day and vote for the PDP.

Earlier, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh, a chieftain of the PDP and former Chief of Staff to President Goodluck Jonathan, set the tone for the day at the fully packed Fugar Open Field. Welcoming Governor Obaseki and the campaign team to Etsako Central, he said the Obaseki led administration has done well for people of the state and, particularly, the people of Etsako Central Local Government.

He thanked the governor for bringing Asue Ighodalo to take over from him, whom he described as "a man with proven track records."

He declared that "the people of Etsako Central Local Government are fully with Asue Ighodalo and they will massively vote for the party and defend their votes."

In his speech, another chieftain of the party, Barr. Pascal Ugbome, used the opportunity to also eulogize Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie, noting that "they are a perfect match and capable of taking Edo State to greater heights."

The Director General of the Asue Ogie Campaign Council, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, declared that "the APC is not an option for progress in Edo State." He told the people to remain focused and vote the umbrella and insisted that "continuity is what Edo needs now."

The state chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, in his speech, charged the people to come out enmasse and vote on September 21. He also thanked them for their support for PDP so far as he asked Chief Dan Orbih, the leader of the Legacy PDP in the state, "to retrace his steps and come back home."

In Agbede, the campaign trail was greeted with a large crowd of excited supporters who were happy that the governor and his team still made even at that time of the night.

Governor Obaseki commended the people for coming out enmasse even at that time of the day to receive them.

He promised the people that Ighodalo and Ogie will not disappoint them if they are voted for.

He assured the people that before his tenure runs out the water issues in Agbede will be resolved.

Ighodalo in his address equally thanked the large crowd, who still came to receive them at that time of the night, expressing his gratitude to the people of Agbede.

On the issues of poor electricity supply to the area, Ighodalo promised that when he resumes office as the governor of the state, he will ensure Agbede gets its own transmission station.

He also assured them that he would complete all ongoing projects and also provide more.

Abudu Makoh, who led over two hundred APC members to join PDP, stated that they decided to join the PDP because of the good work of Gov. Godwin Obaseki in the state and some of the projects in Agbede.

He said the PDP has the best candidate, the most prepared with the requisite capacity and competence to continue with the good works already being enjoyed in Edo State.

He assured that they will vote for PDP and defend their votes.