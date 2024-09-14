PDP Kicks Off Grand Finale Rally For Edo Guber Election

It's a carnival-like atmosphere as supporters and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State are in jubilant mood at the on going grand finale rally of the party currently holding at the Garrick Memorial Grammar School ground in Benin City, the State capital.

The party members and support groups are upbeat defying the early morning heavy downpour that threatened the rally. They are hopeful that the PDP would triumph at the governorship election holding next Saturday, September 21.

The venue is a mesmerizing sight as supporters dorn various colours of customised party shirts and hats.

They are chatting and exchanging banter in a very lively mood as they await the official kick off of the ceremony.

There's an endless supply of danceable music from the Disc Jockey (DJ) as he continuously plays melodious party jingle songs and others to the admiration of all.

The Chairman, National Campaign Council, Edo 2024 Governorship Election and Governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is expected to lead other members of the council to the ceremony.

The campaign council had two Co-Deputy Chairmen, Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Sheriff Oborevwori and his Taraba State counterpart, His Excellency, Kefas Agbu.