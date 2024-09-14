Lagos Govt Orders Demolition Of Gbagada Wetland Estate





The Lagos State government has ordered the removal of all illegal structures on the Gbagada Wetland opposite TREM, in Kosofe Local Government Area.

The wetland is being developed into Maverick Estate by an unnamed property developer.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo gave the demolition order on Friday when he led other top ministry officials on an inspection tour of some drainage projects under System 1 of Ikeja, and Gbagada environs.





Wahab, who described development of a wetland as ‘a recipe for crisis and disaster’, also ordered that the site be sealed up.

He said: “We visited Systems 1 drainage because the contract to establish its Right of Way has been awarded, so we want to ensure the contractor is on site to work. We also awarded the contract for its lining from behind Sheraton down to the Maryland/Ojota Bridge. The sheet piling will start from the other of the bridge to the outfall and into the lagoon.

“We also noticed some encroachments on wetlands across the metropolis, and so we came to Gbagada and discovered this infraction on the wetland opposite the TREM church. The developer has leveled the wetland to build Maverick Estate.





“But we have asked them to stop work and gave them 24 hours removal notice. They should come up with relevant papers, such as wetland clearance, drainage certificate and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates. These are the documents we must see before they can even proceed to obtain any form of approval from the government.

“However, its heart wrenching to see how people abuse the environment. This plain should take storm water but they went to build on it illegally. Wetlands are meant to hold rain water, and when the rain subsides and the water level is low, it discharges back into the lagoon.

“We can’t allow this thing to go on. Global warming is real. Look at what is happening in the northern part of the country. That tells you that we can’t keep playing the Ostrich. These are narratives and advocacies we must keep pushing forward and telling our people that we have to do the right thing, and it starts from you and I.”





Asked if they would be allowed to go on building if they have government approval, Wahab retorted ‘no, you can’t build on a wetland. Encroachment on wetland is a recipe for crisis and disaster.”

He added: “Now we have taken up the Right of Way from System One, the most critical system in the state, and we have also taken steps beyond the Right of Way by awarding the contract to sheet pile it line it in order to secure it forever.

“More so, we have awarded the contract for the TREM channel to discharge, collect to Newcastle and discharge to System 1. But from what they are doing here, they will cover it up soon if they are not stopped.

“We are also continuing in our enforcements against encroachment. We have been to the Lekki corridor down to Epe, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Badagry, Ojo, Apapa. And those who have erected structures on wetlands have been directed to remove them voluntarily and pay penalty to the government.

“Compliance has been good, though people will push back naturally because it is land and it determines development all over the world. But the fact remains that you can’t encroach on a land designated as a wetland in a coastal state like Lagos, which is below the sea level. It is a recipe for crisis and disaster.”



