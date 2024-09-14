NSCDC Gets 40 New Assistant Commandant Generals





In the new promotion exercise approved by the Federal Government for para-military Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) for the first time boasts of 40 Assistant Commandant Generals of the Corps out of a total of 9,937 officers.

The exercise has drawn wide jubilation in various Commands across the federation given that it ended the era of stangnancy in the Corps hierarchy.

The breakdown of the promotions showed that besides the 40 ACGs, 100 officers were promoted to the rank of Commandant of the Corps (CC), while there were 700 conversions and promotions.

There were also promotions to other ranks such as Chief Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and Inspector of Corps.

In a statement on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Babawale Afolabi, officers and men of the Corps applauded the leadership of the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi for clearing the backlogs of promotions in the Service.

“Appreciating the Commandant General Dr Ahmed Audi, a good number of offices who have been in expectant of the examination results said there has been tremendous change positively in the Welfare, Career Progression and Promotion of officers since the CG assumed office 3 years ago”, Afolabi said.

“It will be recalled that the promotion of officers and men of the NSCDC has been regular and as at when due since CG Audi came on board, ” Afolabi noted.

He qouted the CG as saying that “My long-term aspiration is to make the promotion and general welfare of the officers our priority. We have been able to erase the backlogs of promotion arrears we met on the ground, and it is now regular”.

It would be recalled that the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire Service and Immigration Board held its 5th annual meeting on Friday, and approved the promotion of 9,937 officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

In addition, two officers were also considered for Special Promotions to a new rank for their outstanding service and dedication to promoting the integrity and good image of the Corps.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers, the Commandant General charged them to continue to justify the promotion by discharging their duties with relentless dedication and commitment to Service.



