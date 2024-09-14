Soldiers ‘Torture’ Poly Student To Death Over Cultism Allegations In Lafia

Terhile Timothy Achinya, a mechanical engineering student at the Isa Mustapha Agwai l Polytechnic Lafia, has reportedly been beaten to death by yet-to-be-identified soldiers.

It was learnt that Achinya’s death had sparked outrage around the polytechnic community as the Acting Rector of the institution, Dr. Nurudeen Mu’azu Maifata, sued for peace.

The Students Union Government President of the polytechnic, Jacob John Mutuwa, who confirmed the ugly incident to journalists in Lafia, the state capital, narrated the ordeal that led to the ultimely death of the student.

He said, “It all started when a student named Samuel Ejembi informed some military men in Lafia of some students who are alleged to be involved in cult activities. The soldiers picked up some of the accused students at Eji World, an entertainment centre opposite the Poly campus.”

According to him, both the informant and the accused were picked up and taken into custody by the military on Friday last week.

He, however, revealed that Achinya died while being reportedly tortured by the military men and his corpse was deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

The SUG president commended the students for maintaining peace despite the tragic death of one of their fellow students.

He disclosed that a legal action had been instituted against the alleged killers and called for calm.

Speaking on the matter, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) called for prompt action to bring the perpetrators to book.

Coordinator, NANS Zone C, Comrade Daniel Friday Egga, urged the state government and well-meaning individuals to join hands in seeking justice for the victim and his family.

NANS, however, alleged that some soldiers attached to the 123 Special Force Battalion were responsible for the killing and urged military authorities to take immediate action.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, promised to make inquiries about the incident and respond accordingly. He however had yet to respond at the time of filing this report.