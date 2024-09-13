Oyo APC Chairman Buried In Hometown

CKN NEWS
Tears and tributes flowed freely on Friday when the body of the late Oyo All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Isaac Omodewu, arrived his hometown, Otu community in Itesiwaju local government area for burial. 

Omodewu passed away on August 19 in United States of America after brief illness at 61.

He was the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters and later Commissioner for Lands and Housing in the administration of late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The body, which was accompanied by party leaders, government officials and family members, was received by a large crowd of mourners who gathered to pay their last respects to their late son.

As the body arrived, emotions ran high as mourners struggled to hold back tears, remembering the late chairman’s contributions to the APC in Oyo state.

The late chairman’s hometown was adorned with banners and posters celebrating his life and legacy. 

Party members and well-wishers took turns to pay respects to the late chairman, offering words of comfort to the family. 

The atmosphere was filled with sorrow and grief as mourners remembered the late chairman’s dedication, commitment and passion for the APC.


