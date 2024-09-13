Breaking : I Am Ready To Be Vice President ..Peter Obi Declares

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election has said he is open to being Nigeria’s Vice President in the future.

Though, he gave some conditions to be met before taking such a decision.

The former governor of Anambra State disclosed this during a recent interview on New Central TV which was aired on YouTube.

According to Obi, his main goal is to help Nigeria move forward.

Obi said he believes that for the next general election in 2027, the country needs strong leadership to bring positive change.

When asked if he would accept the role of Vice President, Obi said, “Quite frankly, for me, I’m not desperate to be Nigerian president. I am desperate to see Nigeria work. If I see people who can do the work better, I will (consider being Vice President).





“I even have people who say I should not come out in 2027 and I said to them, offer yourself. And we will not put everybody on a scale.”

Meanwhile, despite being open to working with others, Obi made it clear that he has no plans of dumping Labour Party.

Obi said, “Yes, I would be here (at Labour Party), and if anybody is coming for us to negotiate or to come together, he must tell me what his purposes are.

“I will not join anybody for state capture or for winning the election. I want anybody to tell me how are we going to ensure that no child is left behind, how are we going to put those millions of out-of-school children back in school.”

Recall that in the 2023 presidential election, Obi came in third place with over 6 million votes, which accounted for about 25.4% of the total votes cast.

The election was won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who received nearly 8.8 million votes (37.6%). Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with about 7 million votes (29.9%).



