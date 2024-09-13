Military Eliminates Dreaded Bandit Leader Halilu Sububu In Zamfara

The Nigerian military has eliminated Halilu Sububu, a notorious terrorist in the North West.

Sububu had been perpetuating his violent activities in Zamfara state, where he met his waterloo yesterday.

A reliable defence intelligence source on Friday morning confirmed the daredevil criminal’s killing by troops.

“In an aggressive clearance operation yesterday, military troops eliminated the notorious Halilu Sububu and several other bandits in Zamfara last night.

“Troops also recovered deadly firearms and ammunition, together with motorcycles from the terrorists,” the source noted.

Checks also revealed that Sububu was responsible for the death of a drone pilot and operative of the Department of State Services, DSS, about two months ago.

He is reported to have also abducted and killed several other Zamfara civilians.



