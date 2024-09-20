Nigerian Woman Bags 8 Years Imprisonment In Ghana For Human Trafficking

A Nigerian woman, identified as Favour Ugwu, has been sentenced by a court in Ghana to eight years in prison for human trafficking.

The 28-year-old was convicted in a Ghanaian court on Thursday.

In a video shared online showed the Nigerian being escorted by security officials away from the courthouse shortly after the judgment was delivered.

Reacting to the development on X, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri, described the ruling as a win in the fight against human trafficking.

She revealed that Ugwe is among those who trafficked young Nigerian girls to Ghana for prostitution and other illegal activities.

She wrote, “A plus for the war against human trafficking. Favour Ugwe was convicted today in Ghana. To spend 8 years in prison One of the faces of those who traffic our young girls to Ghana.”

