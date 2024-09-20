Prison Officer Kille Colleague Over Food

A Nigerian correctional officer stationed at the Burra Correctional Centre in Bauchi State has allegedly killed a fellow officer following a dispute over food.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 17, at about 2 p.m. in Burra town, Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness recounted that the deceased, Aliyu Abubakar Chiroma, and his colleague, Kabiru Abubakar, were well-known close friends at the Centre.

The conflict arose when Chiroma brought his lunch, and Kabiru insisted on eating it against Chiroma’s wishes, sparking a heated argument.

"The two exchanged words, which quickly escalated into a physical fight. Kabiru headbutted Aliyu, causing him to fall. The commotion drew the attention of nearby people," the source explained.

Aliyu was rushed to Burra General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite efforts to save him.

Chairman of Ningi Local Government Council, Hon. Nasiru Zakari, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

“I received a report about this unfortunate event at the Burra Correctional Center, where an officer was allegedly killed by a colleague over a lunch disagreement,” Zakari said.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Correctional Service Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Usman Tata, also confirmed the incident but clarified that it occurred outside the correctional facility.

Ahmad further explained that Chiroma hailed from Giade LGA, while the suspect, Kabiru Abubakar, is from Dass LGA.

He added that the deceased’s body had been handed over to his family for burial, while the suspect was in police custody pending further investigation.