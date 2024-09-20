Gov Umo Builds Six Bedroom Flat For Parents Of Actress Who Died In Boat Mishap With Jnr Pope ( Pictures)

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has redeemed his pledge to erect a building for the parents of a young Nollywood Make up artist who died in a boat mishap recently

Miss Abigail Edith Frederick an indigene of Akwa Ibom died in a boat accident while heading for movie shoot alongside popular actor Junior Pope in Asaba

The young nollywood practitioner was hurriedly buried in Asaba when no one came to claim her corpse





The incident drew the attention of the Governor who ordered her body exhumed and was given a befitting burial in the State

CKNNews recalled that Governor Eno during a condolence visit to the family promised to build a house for the family

He also ordered that her sister be absorbed into the State Civil Service

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to thank the governor for his kind gesture