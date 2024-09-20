Security Agents Confirm Arrest Of Young Man Who Was On The Verge Of Killing Lady For Money Rituals In Abuja Hotel

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday night, confirmed the arrest of an alleged internet fraudster, otherwise known as “Yahoo Boy,” who attempted to kill a young lady for money rituals in Abuja.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement, said the police are currently awaiting the NSCDC to hand over the suspect to the command.

Social media was awash on Thursday after a video clip showed the young lady confined in a room with her legs tied.

It was learned that she was allegedly confined by her boyfriend at the Top View Hotel, Wuse, Abuja, for a money ritual.

SP Adeh said, “Findings revealed that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has taken the suspect into custody and are yet to hand over to the police for diligent investigation.

“The FCT Police Command, for all intents and purposes, awaits the NSCDC to hand over all parties for the commencement of diligent and discreet investigation.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course.”