Nigeria 64 Anniversary: SGF, Ministers Defend Tinubu’s Policies As Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Looms









As Nigeria clocks 64 years as an independent nation next week, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and key ministers in the administration, on Thursday rose to the defence of the polices of the government, arguing that President Bola Tinubu means well for the country despite the hardship such policies are inflicting on Nigerians.





Akume, who, opened the defence of the Tinubu-led administration at an Inter-ministerial media briefing to mark the 64th independence of Nigeria at the National Press Centre, Abuja, pointed out that it was imperative for the federal government to adopt the policies at this time so as to bail Nigeria out of the quackmire and build a brighter future for Nigerians.

Other ministers: Finance, Chief Wale Edun, Budget and National Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, Works, Engineer David Umahi, Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, Water Resources, Prof Joseph Utsev, Tourism, Lola Ade-John and Special Duties, Zaphaniah Jisalo, later took turns to extol the Tinubu regime and its vision for Nigerians.

Apparently empathizing with Nigerians, Akume said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sympathises with all Nigerians over the current hardship being experienced as a result of adoption of unavoidable policies to reposition Nigeria.

“These economic policies are adopted to provide Nigeria with long term solutions to Nigeria’s economic problems and make life better for all the citizens,” Akume said.

The SGF explained that it was in a bid by the Tinubu administration to shore up the nation’s economy and reduce its reliance on loans that the federal government introduced a news solid mineral policy which now makes it compulsory for minerals to be processed in the country in order to add value and create employment for Nigerians.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, defended Nigeria’s decision to float its currency, pointing out that the action was meant to shore up Nigeria’s economy and attract more foreign exchange.

Bugudu said the decision though painful, has already begun to attract positive results going by the confidence being reposed on the Nigerian economy by global financial rating agencies.





“We are seeing visible evidence that the floating of the Naira is bringing positive economic and financial results to Nigeria and it is good for all of us,” Bagudu boasted.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, explained that the country is temporarily importing essential foods to bridge the shortfall and reduce hardship but quickly added that it is not in Nigeria’s long term interest to be importing food.

“Our aim is to get out of the current food shortage as soon as possible by providing financial support and other inputs to produce more food for Nigerians.

“Already, we have placed order for wheat and maize as a short term measure and the food is already on its way to Nigeria. But it is critical that we do not import too much in order not to disrupt local food production by our farmers in Nigeria,” Edun said.

Works Minister, Eng. David Umahi, disclosed that while this administration inherited no fewer than 2600 road projects worth N13 trillion, the government is moving ahead to complete them before initiating new ones so as to get value for money and reduce waste.





He said the federal government would pick some of these key projects to implement in the 2025 budget cycle rather than undertake new road projects as a means of saving cost.

Umahi defended the use of concrete technology to replace asphalt for road construction in the country, saying that when fully adopted, roads completed with concrete could last a lifetime rather than the current short span especially in the waterlogged areas of Nigeria.

The Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, announced at the event that arising from the current Alau Dam breakdown, the federal government has set up a technical committee to assess the state of all dams in the country so as to prevent a repeat of the challenge posed by Alau Dam in Borno State.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, reviewed the various measures so far undertaken by the Tinubu government to make life better for Nigerians and pleaded with Nigerians to show more support for the administration.

According to the SGF, President Tinubu has ordered a low-key celebration apparently in keeping with the mood in the country.



