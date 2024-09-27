Breaking: Nigerian Airlines To Begin Flying To Dubai Just As Emirates Resumes Flights On Oct 1

Nigeria planes will begin flights to UAE ( Dubai ) from next week Tuesday ( October 1st ) just as the Emirates will be resuming flights to Nigeria after over two years

This was a post by Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo on the matter

" Ahead of the resumption of Emirates flights to Nigeria next week Tuesday, I was in the UAE earlier today, together with my technical team, for the negotiation of a new Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between both countries to guide our new relationship henceforth.

Today, we firmly agreed on the reciprocal rights our local airlines will also have to begin flight operations to the UAE."