EFCC: Yahaya Bello Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention

The Media Office of Kogi State former Governor Yahaya Bello has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of executing a “hatchet job” against the former governor for undisclosed interests.

In a press statement signed by Ohiare Michael, the office criticised the EFCC’s recent actions and press statements as biased, claiming they were driven by personal and political motives rather than a genuine fight against corruption.

He described the anti-graft agency’s statements as an ‘embarrassment’ to itself,

The EFCC had declared former governor Bello wanted. Penultimate Wednesday, he was widely reported by the media to have voluntarily appeared at the premises of the EFCC though he was later allowed to leave the premises.

The media office questioned what it called a ‘contradiction,’ describing it as a sign of ulterior motives. “If the EFCC was truly interested in prosecution, would the agency not have taken him in on that day?” the statement rhetorically asked.

It called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the ongoing face-off between Bello and the EFCC, stressing that the fight against corruption should not be selective, adding that, “Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians.”



