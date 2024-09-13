Man Declared Wanted For Stealing EFCC Car

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Ibrahim Mohammed, 26, wanted for allegedly stealing a car belonging to the agency.

In a statement released on Friday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said Mohammed is wanted in connection with the theft and illegal possession of the commission’s vehicle.

The suspect is reported to be an indigene of Jada Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

The EFCC has urged anyone with information regarding Mohammed’s whereabouts to contact the commission immediately.

“The public is hereby notified that Ibrahim Mohammed is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of stealing and illegal possession of commission’s vehicle,” the statement reads.

“Mohammed, 26, is an indigene of Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa state and his last known address is: 56 Japa Bariki Road, Adamawa state.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Oyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its email address: info@efcc.gov.ng.”