FG Approves Promotion Of 20,867 Personnel In Immigration, Civil Defence, Prisons

The federal government has approved the immediate promotion of a total of 20, 867 senior personnel across various ranks in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

Also, the promotion for the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has been approved.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who announced the promotion on Friday, September 13, also said the government approved a special promotion for two officers of NCoS, four officers of the NIS, two officers of the NSCDC and one officer of the FFS.

Giving the breakdown of the promotions, Dr Tunji-Ojo explained that a total of 5,329 officers were promoted in the Correctional Service, while 5,112 officers were promoted in the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Tunji-Ojo who was represented at the media briefing by Alhaji Ja’afaru Ahmed, the Secretary of the Board of the Services, said a total of 9, 937 officers were promoted in NSCDC, while 489 officers were promoted in the Federal Fire Service.

He said the promotions were carried out across the ranks of Inspector/Assistant Superintendent, Controllers, Comptrollers, and Commandants in the four Services under the Ministry.

The Minister further announced that the Board considered and approved the monitoring, evaluation as well as collaboration with the Services on career development courses organized in the respective four Services.

According to him, the government has considered and approved the implementation of a new training curriculum for use in the Training Institutions of the Federal Fire Service.

He added that the government also considered and approved the implementation of a new Scheme of Service for the Federal Fire Service.

The Minister said the government would conclude the 2023/24 Federal Fire Service recruitment exercise before the end of this month.


